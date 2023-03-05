Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit three districts on Biju Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit three districts of West Odisha today on the birth anniversary of legendary statesman and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik. The CM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects in the marathon program.

CM Naveen will visit Bargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi on his visit to the West Odisha today. He is also scheduled to join a 18 km long road show during his visit today. He will reach in Bargarh first, where he will address the public at Sohela Block Haldipali ground and launch the Biju Express on Biju Jayanti.

Following this, he will inaugurate and lay the the foundation stone for around 234 projects worth Rs. 217 crores in the district. Then the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Shaheed Kunjel Singh Kindergarten at Dunguri in Petu Palibhaten and the roadside maintenance project constructed at Churiapali. He will participate in the 18 km road show from Haldipali to Birmati Ghes. Security has been tightened for the Chief Minister’s visit