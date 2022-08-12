Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Mayurbhanj after three years

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Mayurbhanj on Friday.

Odisha CM will inaugurate two major irrigation projects in the district.

Subarnarekha irrigation project will be inaugurated at Rasagobindapur and Deo irrigation project will be inaugurated at Karia.

He will first participate in the program being conducted at Tikapada, Rasagobindapur, following which he will go to Hatiyabadi, Karia for the second project. Mayurbhanj administration has started the preparation in full swing to welcome the chief minister, party ministers and workers are eager as well.

Reportedly, the Subarnarekha irrigation project has a target to irrigate 1,14,200 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. In July 2021, the CM had launched the release of water from the project to 15,000 hectares. Now, he will launch the release of water for irrigation of another 17,000 hectares.

Similarly, the Deo irrigation project would irrigate around 10,000 hectares in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

The Chief Minister of Odisha will be visiting Mayurbhanj district after almost three years.