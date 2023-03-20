Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Kabisuryanagar on March 26!

Bhubaneswar: After a gap of several years Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to visit the Kabisuryanagar assembly constituency in Ganjam district. If sources are to be believed, he will visit Kabisuryanagar on March 26.

Meanwhile, Ganjam district collector Dibya Jyoti Parida and SP Jagmohan Meena reportedly visited Patnaik’s meeting venue at Kabisuryanagar and took stock of the situation.

The Odisha CM will address a public meeting at the ground situated near the Tehsil office of Kabisuryanagar, said sources.

Officials of Ganjam district administration, local administration and Kabisuryanagar Police Station In-charge were present during the visit of the district collector and SP to the Kabisuryanagar today.