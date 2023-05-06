Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Jharsuguda tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cum supremo of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Jharsuguda tomorrow to campaign for the party candidate. He will address the voters at Amlapali of Jharsuguda district at 4 pm to seek votes for Deepali Das for the upcoming by-election.

It has been expected that campaign by the BJD supremo will excite the workers for the poll. BJD has not only targeted to win in the by-poll, but also aims to win with big margin. The party leaders have showed their confidence and said that the BJD candidate will win by more than 1 lakh votes.

Earlier, during the by-poll in Padmapur Naveen Patnaik had visited this constituency of Bargarh district for campaign. The result was that Barsha Singh Bariha won with a margin of more than 42 thousand.

Today, Deepali campaigned and sought vote in different places under Jharsuguda block amid presence of BJD heavyweights. She has assured the voters that whatever her father has left undone, she will do all that after becoming the MLA.

