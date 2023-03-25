Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Ganjam tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Ganjam tomorrow on Sunday. After several visits to Western Odisha it seems now the focus has been shifted to Southern Odisha.

As per reports, the CM will take part in three meetings in Kabisurya Nagar, Hinjili and Chhatrapur. All ministers and MLAs of Ganjam district will remain present in the meetings of the CM tomorrow. Patnaik himself represents from the Hinjili MLA constituency of Ganjam district. Besides, Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh and Labour minister Srikanta Sahu hail from Ganjam.

There are 12 MLAs from this district in the Assembly. Similarly, two MPS, one each from Aska and Berhampur constituencies are from this district. Hence, the visit of the CM tomorrow is much important.

Last year the CM had visited the famous Maa Taratarini Pitha in Ganjam. This year he has visited western Odisha six times so far. Besides, he had visited Padampur on Dec 1.

Ahead of the CM’s Ganjam visit tomorrow, the preparation work by the district administration has reached the final stage. The CM is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of projects in three blocks of the district during this visit tomorrow. He will also provide funding to the Mission Shakti groups.

Tomorrow at 10.15 the CM will set out from Bhubaneswar in a helicopter for Ganjam. After reaching Ganjam he will inaugurate a number of projects in Kabisuryanagar at 11 am. He will also lay foundation stones of a few projects. The CM will also provide funding to Mission Shakti women members there and is scheduled to distribute RoR to the landless beneficiaries.

Later he will participate in a public meeting at 12.10 in Hinjilicut and later at 3.20 he will address the gatherin in Chhatrapur.

About 48 platoons of Police will be deployed for the CM’s visit. The district collector and SP have taken stock of the preparation work for the visit.