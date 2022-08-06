Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi today to attend National Committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Delhi today to take part in the meeting of the National Committee of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As per reports, the CM has been scheduled to set out at 10.30 am from Bhubaneswar Airport. He will reach Delhi Airport at 12.30 pm today. At 4.25 pm he will visit the Cultural Centre of Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend the National Committee meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog’s Management Council at 9.45 am on August 7. In this meeting he is likely to raise issues like telecom, Railways, Rural Banking and special status to Odisha. The CM will return Odisha on August 8.