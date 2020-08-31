Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Make Aerial Survey Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct an aerial survey in the flood-hit districts of the State today.

According to Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Patnaik will also hold discussion with senior officials after his aerial survey.

Several districts of the State including Jajpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have been affected by the flood due to heavy rainfall triggered by low pressure.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has informed that 17 people have lost died due to flood-related mishaps.

Cooked food has been provided to 57,824 flood affected people in 357 shelter homes, said the SRC.

Around 10,000 houses and crops in about 1,68,904 hectares of land have been damaged due to the flood till now.