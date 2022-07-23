Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Leave On 4-Day Visit To Delhi Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Reportedly, the CM is likely to meet the newly elected President Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman from Odisha to hold the top constitutional position in the country.

The Chief Minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Draupadi Murmu on July 25 in New Delhi following which he will return to the state on July 26.

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by CM Patnaik had announced to support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu to elect her as the President of India.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal President of India. She defeated the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

According to Returning Officer P C Mody, Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India as she secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803, while her rival Sinha clinched 1,877 first preference votes– value of which is 3,80,177 votes.

The voting was held on Monday while the counting of votes was held today at the Parliament House.