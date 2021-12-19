CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate longest bridge connecting Bhubaneswar to Badamba-Narasinghpur tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate the state’s longest bridge on Monday (20 December). The bridge will shorten the distance between Bhubaneswar to Badamba-Narasinghpur in Cuttack district.

The state government has always emphasized infrastructure development in Odisha. The new bridge shortening the distance between the two towns of the state also belonged to one of these governmental plans.

However, the wait is finally over as the construction of the bridge has finished and the bypass is all set to open on Monday. Named as T-bridge, this will be the state’s longest bridge with 3100 meters in length.

BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra visited the bridge today for pre-inspection and made sure all the arrangements for the event is well-organized. As much as Rs. 132 crores has been spent on the construction of this infrastructure.

This bridge reduces more than 50 km of distance between Bhubaneswar and Badamba-Narasinghpur. The merchants, tourists, and people can travel the distance on a daily basis.

The design of the Bridge resembles the English letter ‘T’ and the plan has been implemented for the first time in Odisha.