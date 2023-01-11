Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Barabati today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Barabati stadium in Cuttack today. The Barabati stadium is decked up for a star-studded inauguration ceremony.

The celebration is all set to serve as an introduction of the nation and the other guest nations as a whole. The show aims to promote the ideas of culture, festivity, and sportsmanship. Odisha has taken the utmost care in ensuring that all the 15 guest nations bear witness to one of the most spectacular shows and performances ever planned. Odisha is hosting the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time.

A star-studded cast has been lined up for all sorts of performances including music, dance performances, and shows of technology.

Stars from local film industries, Bollywood, traditional singers, and even stars from overseas will be performing at the opening ceremony of the Hockey men’s world cup. Famous Bollywood actors and singers including Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Pritam, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade, will be performing at the opening ceremony.

The K-Pop group Black Swan, which has a member from Odisha, Sriya Lenka, will also be performing in the ceremony. Sriya Lenka joined the famous K-Pop band ‘Blackswan’ earlier this year.

Speaking of dance performances, the audience shall witness Guru Aruna Mohanty and National Award winner Shiamak Davar on the stage. But that is not all.

The evening is again going to witness several technology-based shows. A state-of-the-art drone show at the opening ceremony will be performed. 500 drones will fly simultaneously.

The Cuttack Metropolitan Corporation has made extensive preparations for the residents of Cuttack to enjoy the inauguration ceremony. LED screens have been arranged in a total of 59 wards.