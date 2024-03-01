Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate Baramunda ISBT in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the Baramunda ISBT in capital city Bhubaneswar today. Notably, the city-based Baramunda bus stand will be named after Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the constitution.

Promising as it sounds, the experience at the Baramunda ISBT in Bhubaneswar will be like that at an airport.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the Inter-state bus terminal in Baramunda has been built at an expenditure of Rs 221 crores. As per the information received, the Baramunda ISBT is equipped with modern-day facilities like passenger restrooms, food outlets, Millet Cafe, Restaurant, washrooms, drinking water system, elevator, and bus ticket counter, among other facilities.

The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a comfortable and convenient experience.

The Baramunda bus terminal also has the provision of a high security barrage for the checking of passengers, to ensure safety and security. Emergency services like medical outposts have also been provided.

To ensure the safety of the passengers, tight security arrangements have been made at the Baramunda ISBT in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Naveen Patnaik announced that 89 police personnel will be recruited at the bus terminal. This big decision was taken considering that about 35,00o to 45,000 passengers will be travelling via the terminal every day.