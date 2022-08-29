Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to get Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana at India International Centre, New Delhi, on September 4, 2022.

The CM is reportedly will leave for Delhi on Aug 31 to interact with the envoys and industry leaders as part of MIO investment drive.

The CM will reportedly will visit Delhi on coming Wednesday and will return on Tuesday next week. He will set out at 9.50 am on August 31 from Bhubaneswar Airport for Delhi. He is scheduled to reach Delhi Airport by 12 noon. On the same day at 5 pm the CM will attend the Odisha Investors’ meet.

On this occasion the CM will interact with the representatives of 16 countries. He will explain about the benefits of investing in Odisha. The Investors’ meet is going to be held in Delhi while earlier it has also been done in Dubai and Ahmadabad. FICCI is the business partner of this investment.