Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to chair State Cabinet meeting today

Bhubaneswar: An important meeting of the Odisha state cabinet is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, that is today.

According to reports, the meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The meeting will be held at 7:15 pm. Many important agendas are likely to be discussed in the Odisha state cabinet today.

It is noteworthy that, more than 10 proposals may be passed in the Odisha state cabinet meeting today suggested reports.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day the primary teachers continued their strike relating to which the opposition created a ruckus in the Winter Session of the House.

According to reports the question hour of the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly could not be held today for a long period of time.

On the fifth day of the winter session the Congress and the BJP MLAs clashed right since the beginning of the House.

The opposition members created ruckus in the well of the house and shouted slogans relating to the ongoing teachers agitation which has entered the third day.

The opposition created a ruckus about it. The Speaker was then forced to adjourned the house till 11:30 am, after which the house has now resumed functioning smoothly.