Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to chair State Cabinet meeting today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the state cabinet meeting at 10.45 am this morning, official sources informed on Monday. The cabinet is likely to discuss over various important proposals regrading the development in various sectors today. Some important decisions will likely be taken today.

Today marks the completion of the fourth year of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's fifth term.

