Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to address people of Odisha at 7 PM today

Bhubaneswar: The chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik will address the people of Odisha at 7 pm in the evening on Wednesday, said a note today.

From August 1, Odisha was unlocked. While the 8 pm to 6 am curfew is in force across the state, almost all trade were allowed to open. Of course, weekly shutdown is still in force in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The Chief Minister may speak on the Covid situation and the third wave of the deadly disease.

Besides, India Women’s team played opposite Argentina today at the Tokyo Olympics. Although the Indian team displayed a robust fight, India lost 1-2 to Argentina. We can expect the Chief Minister may speak something about this. The Odisha government has been the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, since 2018.