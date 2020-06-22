Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks Supreme Court for allowing Rath Yatra in Puri: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Supreme Court for allowing Rath Yatra in Puri of Odisha. In a video message the CM thanked the Apex court for re-consideration of its earlier decision.

The chief minister also thanked the Union Government. In the video message he intimated that apart from the Chief Secretary and DGP, three ministers Naba Das, Pratap Jena and Samir Das have been directed to camp in Puri to supervise Ratha Yatra along with Sanjay Dasburma till Niladri Bije.

The CM said that people across the globe have put their focus on Puri Rath Yatra that has been allowed with restrictions amid Cornavirus pandemic. Hence, we should be extremely cautious. He especially urged people of Puri to abide the restrictions.