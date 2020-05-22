Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks PM Modi for Amphan assistance
Photo: Twitter

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks PM Modi for cyclone Amphan assistance

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for visiting Odisha and announcing Rs.500 crore advance for rehabilitation measures against the damages caused by cyclone Amphan in the state. The CM tweeted to thank the PM.

The tweet reads: Thank you PM Narendra Modiji for visiting Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan and announcing Rs. 500 Cr advance for rehabilitation measures.”

It is to be noted that The PM had announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Cyclone Amphan-hit Odisha earlier on Friday.

The Prime Minister announced the financial assistance after holding an administrative meeting in Bhubaneswar to assess the extent of damages caused by the supper cyclonic storm following the aerial survey of the affected areas in the state.

