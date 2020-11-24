New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the Chief Ministers on video conferencing today over distribution of Covid vaccine. Talking to PM Modi Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution.

Following the discussion the CM took to tweet and intimated about the discussion. The post said, “Attended a virtual meet of CMs with PM Modi on the status and preparedness of Covid 19 response. Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available with focus on frontline health workers, people above 50 years and co-morbidity.”

Attended a virtual meet of CMs with PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the status & preparedness of #COVID19 response. #Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available with focus on frontline health workers, people above 50yrs & comorbidity pic.twitter.com/ObCUHr1nfo — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 24, 2020

“Though we have prepared for the seamless vaccination programme to save every life on priority basis, we can’t lower our guard, even if when the vaccine is available, as the duration efficacy of the vaccine against Covid virus is still unknown,” the CM also posted on his Twitter handle.