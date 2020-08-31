Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes aerial survey of flood affected areas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of the State on Monday and found that several districts of the State were affected. The flood not only waterlogged many areas, it also damaged agricultural crops, houses and disrupted roads as well as other infrastructures.

“Expeditious steps are being taken to restore normal life in flood affected areas,” he said following the trip.

The CM took to twitter to provide his response post the aerial survey. He wrote, “Undertook an aerial survey of flood affected areas. #OdishaFlood has waterlogged many districts, marooned many villages, agricultural crops, damaged houses, disrupted roads and other infrastructure. Expeditious steps are being taken to restore normal life in flood affected areas.”