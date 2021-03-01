Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Takes 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken the first dose of Covid vaccine at the Odisha Assembly Dispensary in Bhubaneswar today.

The CM shared a picture on his twitter page and wrote, “Happy to share that I took my first dose of vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people.”

The the CM further added, “Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a Covid Free Odisha”

