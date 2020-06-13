Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked with steel tycoon LN Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal today through video conferencing.

Arcelor Mittal along with Nippon Steel will invest Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase in Odisha by expanding the pellet plant at Paradip from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and Beneficiation plant at Dabuna in Keonjhar from 5 MTPA to 16 MTPA.

Mittal praised the Chief Minister for capably managing Covid crisis. “We already have Rs. 2000 crore investment plan in Odisha.

Mr Mittal also said that they had got a mine though auction. He was all praise for the design of the auction process from where people can see the transparency of the govennance.