Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Sanctions Rs 20 Crore To BMC For Covid Management

By WCE 7
covid fund for Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: In view of recent surge in Covid cases Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned a fund of Rs 20 rupees to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat against the Covid pandemic.

Earlier, a fund of Rs 77 crore had been sanctioned to the civic body for Covid management in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, Bhubaneswar has the highest number of Covid hospitals in the state. Besides, maximum number of coronavirus infected patients are also being treated in the capital city as patients from different areas of the state comes to the city for their Covid treatment.

Hence, the fund from CMRF has been sanctioned  to meet the needs of Covid hospitals in order to treat patients who are suffering from the deadly virus.

