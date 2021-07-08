Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Rath Yatra preparations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is fully prepared to host the world famous Rath Yatra 2021 in Puri. This was learnt after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today on virtual mode.

The CM thanked everybody for their cooperation for the successful organisation of Rath Yatra last year and sought cooperation from Puri residents and servitors for this year’s car festival. Amid Covid pandemic, like last year, this year also devotees will watch the world famous festival on TV and social media.

The CM said that like last year this year also we are moving through an in-general situation. Hence the whole world will witness the festival through TV and social media. Accordingly, all the rituals of the Lord should be executed timely while all need to celebrate the Rath Yatra abiding the norms of Covid 19.

Creating awareness about Covid pandemic the CM said that although the second wave of Covid is fading, the danger is still there. He sought blessings and cooperations from everybody for smooth organisation of Rath Yatra.