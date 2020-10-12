akshay mohanty birthday
Pic Credits: Naveen Patnaik Official Twitter Handle

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Remembers Akshay Mohanty On His Birth Anniversary

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remembered the legendary Odia singer Akshay Mohanty (Khoka Bhai) on his Birth Anniversary.

CM Patnaik today took to Twitter and remembered the greatest music director of all time in the Odia entertainment industry on his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister paying tribute to the legend said that his contribution to Odia music industry will be remembered for ever for his unique lyrics and presentation.

Khoka Bhai was an all rounder musician a music director, a singer and a lyricist. He was the son of Bichitrananda Mohanty and Subarna Manjari Mohanty.

The singer was born on October 12, 1934 in Bankimundai village in Kendrapara district.

