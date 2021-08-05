Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi, President congratulates Indian men’s hockey team for winning bronze

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind congratulated Indian Men’s Hockey Team for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Taking to twitter, Patnaik said, “Brilliant in Blue. Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future.”

Brilliant in Blue 👏

Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021

Similarly, PM Modi tweeted, “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

President Ramnath Kovind said, “Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey & will inspire youth to take up.”