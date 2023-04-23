Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik performs Akhi Muthi Anukula ritual on Akshaya Tritiya

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched several people-oriented programmes on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik participated in a special programme organised by the Department of Agriculture at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) farm in Bhubaneswar.

CM Naveen also performed the ritual of Akhi Muthi Anukula and Bhumi Pujana during the programme. Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and other officials were present during the occasion.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated an ‘Agricultural Review Centre’, which will function as a ‘central command and control system’ in the state agriculture building.

In the application of computer and information technology, it can help in decision-making by obtaining real-time information from the field level. The center will play an important role in the successful implementation of various schemes and support to the farmers.

Chief Minister also inaugurated a creche ‘Kalika’ for the children of the employees working in Lok Seva Bhavan. Currently, it can accommodate 20 children in the initial phase.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary Mission Shakti Sujatha Karthikeyan Pandian and Secretary for Women and Child Development Shubha Sharma were present at this event.