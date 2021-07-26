Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays homage to brave soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Bhubaneswar: The 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated today to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay. The day marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War and remembers those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to pay homage to the brave Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in securing the country’s frontiers giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“Tributes the bravehearts who fought with exemplary valour in the KargilWar to protect the sovereignty of our great nation. On this KargilVijayDiwas, join the nation to offer homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice & unparalleled love for the motherland,” he wrote.

The anniversary is observed each year across the nation to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by the Pakistan Army.

The Kargil War or the Kargil Conflict took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC). While the 60-day long war resulted in the loss of several lives on both sides, India eventually won the war.

It it noteworthy that Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government was in power at the time of the war.

Kargil was the first war between India and Pakistan after the one in 1971 which had led to the formation of Bangladesh as a separate country.