Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders to fill up 4,790 constable posts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued an order on December 23, to fill up 4,790 police constable posts under the state police force.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in the statement, said that the recruitment shall take place in four stages. The selection and posting process is likely to start soon.

The newly recruited police constables will be appointed in 34 different police districts and Commissionerate police of the state. This will fill up the numerous vacant constable posts in the state.

CM Naveen Patnaik has reportedly given approval for the Odisha police constable recruitment process to begin. With this initiation, manpower at several police stations will increase multifold and eventually strengthen the maintenance of law and order across the state.