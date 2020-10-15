odisha cm birthday
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Not To Celebrate Birthday Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has informed that he will not be celebrating his birthday that falls tomorrow.

CM Patnaik has said that during the times of Covid the nation is undergoing a massive catastrophe and celebrations during such times should be avoided.

He has thanked the people of Odisha for their undying love and support.

The CM has appealed to the people not to go to Naveen Niwas.

He has urged people to donate plasma, blood and help the poor.

