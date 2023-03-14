Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik made 32 Helicoptor trips in 2 years

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Cabinet colleagues made a total of 76 trips in helicopters in the last two financial years.

CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Padampur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Cabinet colleagues made a total of 76 trips in helicopters to different parts of  the state in the last two financial years, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari in the Assembly on Monday. The state government has spent Rs 17.89 crore for these helicopter trips.

Minister Niranjan Pujari stated this while answering to a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the Assembly.

Fire in Similipal reserve forest of Odisha yet to be…

Missing Lawyers body found inside well in Cuttack

The minister said the helicopter trips made by the ministers from March, 2021 to February, 2023 and the government spent Rs 17,89,13,713 in this regard.

Among the 72 rides, the chief minister made the highest 32 trips during the period, while minister Tusharkanti Behera made 11 trips and the late former Health minister Naba Kishore Das took 4 chopper rides before his death in January this year.

Other ministers including Ashok Chandra Panda, Padmini Dian, Padmanabh Behera, Sudam Marndi, Pratap Jena, Samir Ranjan Dash, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu have also travelled in helicopters to various places in Odisha during the mentioned period.

