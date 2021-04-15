Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Likely To Make Announcement On Matriculation Exam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik likely to make an announcement on the examination of Class 10 board (Matriculation Exam) this afternoon as the cases of Covid-19 is rising in the state.

CM Naveen Patnaik will make a big announcement regarding the conduct of matriculation exams this afternoon, informed School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash to the media.

Yesterday, the central government has cancelled the CBSE 10th exams and postponed 12th exams due to surge in Covid cases in the country.