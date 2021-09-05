Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of Excellence Centre for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today. Patnaik laid the foundation through virtual mode.

As many as 1000 students, 500 for Class XI and 500 for Class XII, will be selected from 314 Adarsha Vidyalayas across the State to get admission at the iconic Centre.

Odisha government has decided to spend Rs 100 crore for the Excellence Centre for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas which will come up on 25 acres of land.

The centre will have as many as 26 modern classrooms, eight world-class science laboratories, principal’s office, library, two hostels each for girls and boys, 22 teachers’ quarters and eight guest houses.

Out of the total 25 acres of land, 12 acres of land will be used for the playground. This will have different open-door sports facilities like running track, football ground, lawn tennis court, badminton court and volleyball court.

While speaking about the Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, “The project has been given to the Works Department and it could complete the project within 18 months. The iconic Centre will become functional from the 2022-23 academic sessions and we shall make arrangements to start the classes even at the rented accommodations.”

“It has been decided that students of the 314 Adarsha Vidyalayas who scored more than 90 per cent marks will be brought here. The government will not wait till the completion of the infrastructure. The classes will begin even in the alternate accommodation,” informed Upendra Tripathy, Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

