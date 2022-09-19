Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation for Teachers Training Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday attended the 8th Foundation day of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan at Samanta Vihar in the capital city and laid foundation stone for the Teachers Training centre.

As per reports, Rs 25 crore will be spent for this Training centre. The centre will include an auditorium for 300 teachers, staying facility for 100 teachers and 10 seminar halls.

For the benefit of teachers the CM today also launched the Vajra yojana. In this plan teachers will provide salary of one day and their requirements for different issues will be met under this plan.

On this occasion 5 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas as well as 5 best students were awarded for their all-round achievements.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das, CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian, S & ME Dept secretary Aswathy S, Special Project Director of OAVS Sangram Mohapatra were present on this occasion.