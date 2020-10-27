Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches SUMANGAL portal
Photo: Twitter/ @CMO Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Scholarship, SUMANGAL portals

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched SUMANGAL portal on Tuesday. The portal has been developed to grant incentive to inter-caste married couples under Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012.

The applicants need to apply at sumangal.odisha.gov.in and after approval, eligible beneficiaries will get incentive within 60 days from application submission date.

The CM also launched an integrated Odisha State Scholarship portal to help eligible students avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner. More than 11 lakh beneficiaries to be benefitted from this unified portal.

You might also like
State

3 narrowly escape as car catches fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar, 1 critical

State

Odisha government makes minor reshuffle in IAS cadre

State

2010 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries reach 2,68,115

State

Cuttack city registers 61 new Covid-19 cases; Tally rises to 14,642

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.