Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Scholarship, SUMANGAL portals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched SUMANGAL portal on Tuesday. The portal has been developed to grant incentive to inter-caste married couples under Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012.

The applicants need to apply at sumangal.odisha.gov.in and after approval, eligible beneficiaries will get incentive within 60 days from application submission date.

The CM also launched an integrated Odisha State Scholarship portal to help eligible students avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner. More than 11 lakh beneficiaries to be benefitted from this unified portal.