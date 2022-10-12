Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches SAACAR

Portal on ‘Single Window Application Atrocity Compensation Assistance and Relief’

Faster Investigation, Quick Compensation

First Phase Compensation to Victims in ST-SC Atrocity Cases in 21 Days- CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched SAACAR- the portal for ‘Single Window Application Atrocity Compensation Assistance and Relief’ in Bhubaneswar.

Launching the portal on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that the portal will help faster investigation and quick compensation payment. He said, ‘This portal will facilitate faster investigation and payment of compensation in first phase to the victims in SC-ST atrocity cases within a period of 21 days.’

He said that the Online SAACAR portal will be able to avoid the delay caused by the existing manual system of enquiry and payment of compensation to the victims. My Government is committed to the welfare of the SC-ST community and this new portal will bring a huge solace to the victims of atrocity belonging to SC-ST community, he added.

He thanked the Home Department, ST & SC Development Department and Revenue & Disaster Management Department for developing this portal. This portal will increase efficiency in delivery mechanism of Government of Odisha through the 5T initiative, he added.

Attending the programme Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick, ST-SC Development Department Minister Jagannath Saraka and Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera outlined the vision of the Chief Minister for development and welfare of ST-SC communities. This is yet one more step to provide quicker justice and relief to these communities, they added.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, DGP Sunil Bsansal and other senior officers were present.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.