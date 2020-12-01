CM Naveen Patnaik To Hold Virtual Rally Today

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Odisha Mining’s Stockyard Management System

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister on Tuesday launched the Customer Integrated Management Services and Stockyard Management System applications of Odisha Mining.

Furthering Odisha Govt’s transformative initiatives under #5T framework, the Chief Minister launched the Stockyard Management System and Customer Integrated Management Service to further improve transparency and efficiency of OMC.

Stockyard Management System installed at Baliparbat stockyard of Daitari mines complex, Kendujhar will automate process including unmanned weighbridges, transport scheduling, parking management, weighment automation, real time reporting while CIMS will redefine customer engagement.

