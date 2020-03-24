Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched “Mo Jeevan” programme, asking people to stay at home and follow the lockdown as to contain the coronavirus.

In a video message, The Chief Minister requested the people, with folded hands, to take the pledge in the name of children and parents that they will not go out during the lockdown period.

“The deadly coronavirus will enter our houses with our outing,” he said adding that if there was any urgency to go out then immediately after returning home wash hands with soap for 20 seconds and then enter into the house.

Patnaik said the pledge should be pasted on the entrance of every household and video footage of the same could be uploaded on social media and sent to him.