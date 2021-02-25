Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 5 online services of WCD, Mission Shakti Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 5 online services of the Women and Child Development Department and Mission Shakti on Thursday.

The initiatives launched today are ‘Mo-Chhatua App’ for streamlining supply chain management of Take Home Ration (Chhatua); e-Kalika, an application for monitoring crèches for children under three; ‘Mo Sishu portal’, a comprehensive web based information management and monitoring system exclusively for child protection services; ‘MAMATA App & MIS’, making the flagship conditional cash transfer benefit scheme for pregnant women hassle free, paperless and citizen centric.

The ‘e-manadeya’ portal launched today is for seamless, paperless transfer of honorarium to 1, 34,758 AWWs, mini anganwadi workers and helpers.

On this occasion WCD Department also entered into technical collaboration with CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute) for improving the quality of THR (Take Home Ration) including testing of samples of THR and hot cooked meals, mentoring THR producing women self help groups and capacity building of ICDS functionaries and women SHG.

Also an understanding has been entered into with ICMR- RMRC (Indian Council of Medical Research – Regional Medical Research Centre) to conduct annual nutrition survey. The WCD & MS Department also entered into a technical collaboration with UNICEF on capacity building of the Odisha State Child Protection Society to strengthen the capacities of the statutory bodies, service delivery structures and care givers under the State Child Protection Scheme and with World Food Programme for technical support for fortification.

Key features of the initiatives:

Mo-Chhatua app: An app for real-time monitoring of end-to-end process of preparation of THR and its supply chain management.

Tracking of status of indenting, work-order generation, procurement, production, inspection, supply, distribution and invoicing and payment to SHGs.

Dashboards to help assess performance at various levels and suggest interventions. Alerts are sent in case of time over run.

e-Kalika app:

An app for real-time monitoring of functioning of the crèches, track infrastructure and health& nutrition of every child.

Data for effective planning, result-driven programme evaluation, activity monitoring and overall programme implementation.

Mo Sishu Portal:

It is a user friendly, web-enabled information management and monitoring system exclusively for Child Protection Services (CPS) under 5T initiative

For a hassle free, paper less smooth monitoring of the scheme in CCI (Child Care Institutions) including standards of care tracking, ranking and intime fund reimbursement.

It enables multiple child protection stakeholders like Juvenile Justice Board (JJBs), Child Welfare Committee (CWCs), Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPUs) District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Child Care Institutions (CCIs) for systematic reporting and centralized recording.

Enables service providers to take informed decisions and actions to strengthen child protection mechanism in the state.

Mamata App and MIS: • Citizen centric app based MIS for registration of pregnant and lactating women for a hassle free, paperless entitlement of Rs. 5000/ under MAMATA flagship scheme.

Transfer of maternity benefit directly to the beneficiary account.

Aadhar based authentication of beneficiaries in MIS.

e-Manadeya App:

For seamless, paperless, transparent monitoring and tracking of payment of honorarium to the AWWs, mini anganwadi workers and helpers.

On time transfer of honorarium to 134758 AWWs, mini anganwadi workers and helpers.

Collaboration with CFTRI for improvement of Take Home Ration (THR):

A technical collaboration for improving the quality of THR; testing of samples of THR and Hot Cooked Meals (HCMs), mentoring THR producing Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) and capacity building of ICDS functionaries & WSHGs.

Collaboration with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP):

Framework for cooperation between the Department and WFP for improving the quality of THR and integrating fortified staples into the HCM and THR

Putting in place Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategy for improving nutrition practices.

Collaboration with ICMR-RMRC:

Annual nutrition survey to generate yearly estimate of the prevalence of maternal, child and adolescent under nutrition.

Track incremental progress in key nutrition indicators;

Availability of disaggregated nutrition data upto block level and beyond, on an annual basis and to help target geographies and communities;

Aid decision making for additional interventions in such areas; Identify nutrition sensitive interventions required from other convergent Departments;

Assist in assessing uptake of services & entitlements and it’s improvement;

Create awareness at community level on various services and entitlements provisioned for them.

MOU with UNICEF on capacity building of OSCPS:

Capacity building of Statutory Bodies, Service Delivery Structures and

Care Givers under child protection scheme.

Provide technical support and promote alternative care forms with handholding support to the practitioners , develop various Standard Operating Procedures

• Assist in strengthening MIS, IEC activity and documentation.