Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 1541 projects worth 1805 crore in Angul

By Abhilasha 0

Angul: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited Angul district and launched 1541 projects worth 1805 crore.

CM has also announced to provide 242 crore loans and incentives to women under Mission Shakti programme. He also inaugurated the much awaited Angul bus-stand.

He inaugurated a hospital at Pallahara and a heritage corridor at Talcher Municipality. CM Naveen to participate in a programme organised at Angul station along with three union ministers.

Addressing people in Angul, CM said that the district is land of service and struggle. Angul is in top Industrially developed area in the whole country.

Development is the greatest identity of Angul people and am elated to see women’s success, said CM Naveen. Mission Shakti is my favorite programme and want to see women growing as entrepreneurs and become successful.

CM also said,  around 50,000 crore loan will be provided in the coming days and various projects worth Rs 800 crore have started. Very soon two large drinking projects will be provided in the district.

The cabinet has been given approval to projects worth 350 crore and people of 48 panchayats will be provided with clean drinking water. Lakhs of people are being benefited under the BSKY scheme.

