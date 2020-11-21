Odisha cm launches 11 online services

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches 11 Online Services Of MSME Dept

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 11 new online services of the MSME Department developed under 5T initiative on Saturday.

These services will benefit the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to avail the government benefits and services easily.

“We are pursuing transformative initiatives through use of appropriate IT solutions to ensure efficiency and transparency in the process. The overall improvement in governance mechanism has made Odisha a top destination for new investments,” the CM said.

