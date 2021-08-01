Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik joins nation to congratulate Sindhu for winning bronze medal

Photo Credit: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the nation, India, on Sunday to congratulate ace shuttler PV Sindhu on her historic win to secure the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Taking to his Twitter handle Patnaik said that Sindhu’s consecutive Olympic medals and grit is both exemplary and inspiring.

“PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by P V Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

Sindhu won the bronze medal after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women’s singles match.

