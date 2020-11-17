Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with the people of Swabhiman Anchal today through video conferencing.

At the event he also launched the free mobile phone distribution program.

Today, the CM announced that Odisha government will provide free smart mobile phones to all families in the Swabhiman Anchal.

“I am very happy to start the distribution of mobile phones in the area from today”, Patnaik said, adding that it would help people of the area to connect to other areas and would also help children study online.

The CM said, “In July 2018, I visited the Swabiman Anchal, inaugurated the Gurpriya Bridge and announced a special package of Rs 100 crore under the SETU scheme to lead the development work of the region”.

Later, the government increased the amount of the special package to Rs 215 crore which focused on education, livelihoods, communications, drinking water, irrigation, housing, banking and other sectors in the district.

Speaking about the good quality turmeric grown in the area, the CM said steps have been taken for promotion of turmeric cultivation, processing and branding in the area.

He also said that 33 x 11 kv substation work for electricity service will be completed soon and 11 kv 3 phase line connection will be provided soon.

In rural areas, Rs 100 crore will be spent for construction of concrete roads and 78 km of paved roads and seven bridges.

Besides, a mega pipe water supply project has been started for Rs 20 crore for good drinking water and 250 tube well works have been completed in the area.

At a cost of Rs 32 crore, 43 lift irrigation projects and 419 cluster deep bore wells will be taken up which will provide irrigation to 1,600 hectares of land.

Naveen said, “There are four mobile towers in the Swabhiman area, while we are planning to build three more towers with 4G facilities”. He thanked the Bharat Infratech Pvt Ltd.

He also urged the Maoist cadres to stop the violence and return to the mainstream and help lead the development work in the area.

“Swabhiman Anchal has always been close to my heart and my efforts will continue to make the area one of the leading districts in the state,” said the chief minister.