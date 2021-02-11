Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated multiple projects under Hinjilicut Municipality on virtual mode that amounts to over Rs.28 crore.

In his speech the CM said that students are the future of the country while education is the key to transformation. Education indeed is empowerment. Hence, he has always stressed on development of education in Hinjilicut. His aim is the development of education sector in Hinjilicut.

The CM also said that due to Covid pandemic he could not visit Hinjilicut for long days. However, soon he will visit there.

Further, admiring role of the residents of Ganjam district, the CM said that the whole world witnessed how Ganjam fought against Covid pandemic.

“We became successful to do away with Corona pandemic with your cooperation. The district earned applause for successfully eradicating the pandemic. And hence, I thank the representatives of Panchayat, women of Mission Shakti and Covid warriors. Although vaccination has started, the danger of the pandemic is still there. And hence we need to be careful,” the CM said.

Inaugurating projects worth Rs. 28 crore for the development of Hinjili he said that efforts are being made to provide facilities to residents of Hinjili that are available in modern cities.

A short video film about the new projects of Hinjili was also exhibited on this occasion.

The CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian conducted this virtual meeting today.

Among others who were present on this occasion include Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi, Polsara MLA Srikanta Sahu, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Health Dept Additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra, G. Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department and Ganjam Collector.