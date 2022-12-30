Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates PGIMER at Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the institute, the Chief Minister said it will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the capital and the state.

Studies in Post Graduate courses have started in six disciplines. These are General Surgery, Medicine, Orthopedics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Pediatrics. Total of 24 students have got admission from the current academic year.

The Chief Minister interacted with a few students of the institute. Students from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim expressed happiness over the facilities at the new institute. They also appreciated provisions and mechanisms in the state for providing quality healthcare to people. HCM advised the students to work for the welfare of the people following 5T principles and wished them the best for their future careers.

Health & Family Welfare Commissioner cum Secretary Shalini Pandit briefed the Chief Minister on the facilities at the institute.

Minister Naba Das, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and the Director of the PGIMER were present.