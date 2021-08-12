Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Digapahandi Bus Terminal, Cotton Ginning Mill

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Digapahandi new bus terminal and a cotton ginning & pressing mill through video conference on Thursday.

Sources said that with the coming up of the new bus stand at Digapahandi in Ganjam district, over 100 buses would ply which will make travelling easier for the local resident.

The cotton ginning mill, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 3.28 crore, is expected to play a vital role in boosting the income of the cotton farmers of Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

Sources said that cotton was grown in 500 hectares of land earlier, but now it is grown in 5000 hectares. While earlier 400 kgs of cotton were harvested, now 44,000 kgs are being harvested, added the sources.

