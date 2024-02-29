Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates box drain project in Cuttack

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the first phase of the long awaited box drain project in Cuttack city on Thursday. The Chief Minister inaugurated the project at a cost of Rs 3964 crore through a virtual platform from Lok Seva Bhawan.

For this purpose, the citizens of Cuttack including politicians, administrative officers, JICA officers, WATCO officers gathered in a public meeting held at Professor Pada in Cuttack. Due to this drain that passed through the central part of the city, the people of Cuttack, who have been suffering from problems for years, have got relief.

From the problem of mosquitoes to the smelly environment due to the drains and rainwater drainage, the people of Cuttack will no longer suffer. Not only that, the construction of two-lane road from Buxi bazar Samaj Office to Gahmadiya and four-lane road from Gahmadiya to Chatra bazar on the drain has been completed and bright lighting has also been done.

As a result, the traffic problem of Cuttack city will be solved and even heavy goods can move on it. This box drain will act as one of the life lines of the city of Cuttack. After the box drain project started in the city in 2013 failed, its reconstruction started in 2021.

The residents of Cuttack thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for making this box drain work possible with the help of JICA.

