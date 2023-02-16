Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates BMC ICOMC Tower

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) Tower at Satyanagar in Bhubaneswar has been inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

This building shall be the new office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), said reliable reports. This is a 12-storey building that houses the Bhubaneswar Smart City office. It will provide a digital platform for the integration of different city services.

Apart from inaugurating the BMC building, the CM also launched BMC’s Safa App while attending a meeting at the conference hall of the newly built building. The App has been developed by BMC with the help of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to provide sanitation service across Bhubaneswar City.