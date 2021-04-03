Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Aska Bridge

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a bridge at Aska in Odisha’s Ganjam district through video conferencing on Saturday. This bridge has replaced two bridges of British-era.

Apart from serving as an important link to different parts of the district, the newly-constructed bridge will also reduce the distance from Aska, Chhatrapur, and other cities to the State Capital City Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of 30 more bridges and around 1000 kilometres of road across the State in this financial year.

The bridge is expected to facilitate the communication of more than three and a half million people and improve the district’s economic activities, tourism and other sectors.

Patnaik also said that Ganjam district has been praised for its COVID-19 management. However, he cautioned that the deadly virus is still there and requested the people to strictly obey the COVID-19 guidelines.