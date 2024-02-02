Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Akshar Bhoomi’

Bhubaneswar: A day before the inauguration of the first World Odia Language Conference, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the ‘Akshar Bhoomi’ on Kalamandal premises in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik inaugurated the Akshara Bhoomi, which has been built in Khondalite stone as a unique display of Odisha art and sculpture, with the aim to make the conference more memorable.

Speaking about the Akshar Bhoomi the Chief Minister said that it has been decorated with the Ordia alphabet. It is expected to keep our love for language alive and will continue to inspire future generations about the great heritage and the glory of the classical Odia language.

It is to be noted here that the World Odia Language Conference is slated to be held at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar between February 3 and February 5.