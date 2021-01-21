Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates 15th Toshali National Crafts Mela 

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the famous Toshali National Crafts Mela 2021. Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of the mela, which is the biggest fair in the Eastern Indian, through video conferencing.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said that the State is the land of art and culture and only people from Odisha can build wonders like the Konark Sun Temple. He also advised the visitors to follow the COVID guideline strictly.

Odisha Minister of Textile and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian, attended the inauguration event and encouraged the craftsman and weavers who are taking part in the annual event. Besides, she urged them to abide by the rule and regulations imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Toshali Mela will be held between January 21 (Thursday) and February 4 (Friday). A total of 250 stalls have been opened at the mela, which is conducted at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

While 170 artistes and craftsmen from the Odisha are permitted to take part in the annual fair. Likewise, a total of 80 artistes and craftsmen from other States are taking part in the event.

The cultural program has been canceled this year for the first time in view of the pandemic. Thermal screening of the visitors will be conducted at the entrances and automatic hand sanitizer machines are installed at different areas of the venue.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing have been made mandatory for all and sundy.